$15M flood fix in downtown Johnson City to benefit tax payers, new shops coming to Kings Common

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – City leaders in Johnson City say tax payers will soon start to reap the benefits of a $15 million investment to fix a flood problem in the King Commons Park area off Commerce Street.

Developers are now working to bring new shops and apartments to the base of the newly renovated Uhaul sign. Johnson City realtor Greg Cox owns four building on Commerce Street. He is hopping to put 12-15 loft style apartments and four rentable retail areas in those properties.

“We really think this might be kind of the centerpiece for downtown just with the sign and good access in and out and kind of close to the interstate so there are a lot of good thinks to come I think,” Greg Cox said.

The current work being done to King Commons cost the city about $15 million now that also includes work that was done to Founders Park. City leaders say they are pretty confident that tax payers will see a significant return on their investment.”

“We are going to have new side walks, underground utilities, new lighting and then our property owners will come forward and they will do new facades on their buildings,” Diana Cantler Johnson City Development Authority.

The new sign is a glimpse of what’s to come in this section of Johnson City’s downtown, a section the city is working to spruce up.

“You are going to see this area that was probably one of the lowest areas in downtown is going to become a very thriving part of our downtown district,” Cantler said.

This bodes well for tax payers who are in fact footing the bill covering infrastructure renovations.

“Public benefit is a big part of tax payers money and everybody in the community can come and enjoy these areas,” Cox said.

Infrastructure renovations at Kings Common Park to fix flooding problems are expected to be finished during the fall of this year.

