Your Weekly Constitutional: The Death of Caesar

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Julius Caesar died over two thousand years ago, on March 15, 44 BCE. So why are we talking about him now? Well, because our Founders talked about him, and about others involved the Fall of the Roman Republic, and they talked about them a lot.

You see, the Roman Republic was perhaps the most successful republic in history before it failed in the face of demagoguery and tyranny.

Could the same fate befall our republic? We’ll talk to Barry Strauss, professor of history and classics at Cornell University, about his new book, The Death of Caesar.

