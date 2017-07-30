US bombers fly in S. Korea after North’s 2nd ICBM test

By Published:
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, left, flies with a South Korean fighter jet F-15K over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States has sent two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces says in a statement the B-1 bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets as they performed a low-pass over an air base in South Korea before returning to Guam.

It says the mission was a response to the consecutive ICBM tests by North Korea this month.

The United States often sends powerful warplanes in times of heightened animosities with North Korea.

Analysts say flight data from North Korea’s second ICBM test conducted Friday night showed that a broader part of the U.S. mainland is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s