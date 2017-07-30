Trump to hold West Virginia campaign rally on Aug. 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is holding an early August campaign rally in West Virginia.

Trump’s campaign says the event is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

Trump held a campaign rally this week in Youngstown, Ohio. The president has been holding campaign-style events in friendly territory to escape Washington and recharge in front of crowds of boisterous supporters.

Trump was in West Virginia earlier this week to address the Boy Scouts’ national jamboree in a speech that was widely panned for its aggressive political rhetoric. The Boy Scouts’ chief executive apologized Thursday to scouting community members who were offended by the speech.

