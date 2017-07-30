The Cheesecake Factory unveils new Celebration Cheesecake for National Cheesecake Day

CALABASAS, CA (WCMH) — It’s time to celebrate, cheesecake lovers!

The Cheesecake Factory has announced a new cake just in time for National Cheesecake Day on July 30.

The newest creation is called Celebration Cheesecake and features layers of original cheesecake and vanilla cake, with strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and brightly colored confetti.

The festivities don’t end with the new cheesecake either: Cheesecake Factory restaurants across the country will mark the holiday with a two-day celebration on July 30 and July 31 and offer dine-in guests a 50% discount on any slice of cheesecake.

“National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory, and we look forward to it all year,” David Overton, founder and CEO of the restaurant chain said in a press release. “Along with offering our guests any slice for half price, we are so pleased to mark the occasion by introducing our delicious, new Celebration Cheesecake.”

Click here to find your local Cheesecake Factory restaurant.