MS-13 member wanted for 2 Texas murders arrested in Virginia

By Published:

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say an MS-13 gang member known by the name “Terror” and charged with two murders in the Houston area has been arrested in Virginia.

Police say 20-year-old Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez was taken into custody Saturday in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington.

Authorities have said he’s from El Salvador and in the U.S. illegally.  The Texas Department of Public Safety last week placed him on the agency’s list of most wanted fugitives.

Herrera-Hernandez is charged with capital murder for the June slaying of a 16-year-old at a Fort Bend County park. Police believe the victim witnessed several MS-13-related murders.   He’s also charged with murder for the killing earlier this month outside a Houston apartment complex of a 26-year-old man believed to be another MS-13 member.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s