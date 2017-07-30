Elizabethton tops Kingsport 9-1

ELIZABETHTON, TN- The K-Mets fell in Game 1, 9-1, to the Elizabethton Twins Sunday night in the first of a three-game series at Joe O’Brien Field as the Mets managed only one run off four hits prior to the ninth inning with the only bright spot offensively coming from Anthony Dirocie.

Dirocie notched a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Kingsport Mets (15-22) on the board first in the game. On the other hand, the E-Twins (24-14) managed to score in every inning but three while plating two runs in the first inning, one in the second and third, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning.

The Appalachian League West-leading E-Twins were off and running in the bottom of the first inning following a top of the first where starting pitcher Ryley Widell struck out a pair of K-Mets. The Twins scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame off the bat of Jose Miranda to get a quick 2-0 lead after one.

One of the runs off the two-run single up the middle, however, was unearned as Kingsport short stop Hansel Moreno had a fielding error to begin the inning that allowed the leadoff man Ariel Montesano aboard.

Another run was added for the hoe team in the inning that followed when Mark Contreras scored on a wild pitch. After retiring the first batter of the frame, James walked two and hit another to load the bases. An out later, the wild pitch led to another run as the Twins led by three runs after two innings of work.

Elizabethton drove in another in the fourth to up its lead to four runs off a leadoff home run from Andrew Cosgrove. The drive was the first bomb of the season for the catcher from Elizabethton as it sailed over the highest part of the outfield fence in straight-away left field.

The home team continued to chip away in the fifth inning by plating three more runs off four hits in the frame. The RBI knocks came from Bechtold, Contreras and T.J. Dixon has Christian James‘s days as done for Kingsport after allowing seven runs – six earned-off eight hits in only five innings of work on the mound.

Game 2 of the series is set to begin Monday night at 7:00 p.m. from Joe O’Brien Field. Garrison Bryant will take the hill for the Kingsport Mets as coverage of the game can be heard live on the Kingsport Mets Baseball Network beginning with the Braeden’s Barbeque Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

Courtesy: Kingsport Mets