Crews set to install new speed limit signs on I-26 starting Monday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- TDOT officials said crews will begin installing new speed limit signs along I-26 starting Monday.

The new speed limits will be more consistent on this stretch of highway; in addition, truck drivers will be required to drive at a reduced speed.

The changes will affect those driving in Sullivan, Washington and Carter Counties.

In Carter County, the speed limit will be now 65. In Washington County, it’s 60 until you get to exit 17 in Boones Creek.

After that, it changes back to 65 all the way to exit one in Kingsport.

Instead of a mix of 55 to 70 miles per hour, there will be only 3-speed limit changes, most of them now slower.

Lane closures are possible as TDOT crews work to install nearly 50 signs on the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in these areas as workers are present.