Tennessee Vols open fall camp

KNOXVILLE, TN- Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones and Team 121 officially kicked off fall camp with their first practice of the season on Saturday afternoon at Haslam Field.

Jones was impressed with what he saw on Day 1 but hit on the importance of improving each day during camp.

“I thought it was a very, very productive start. Tomorrow, again, is a very critical day for us, but I’m pleased overall with the first day,” Jones said.

Jones also touched on the early impact of the newcomers and younger players on this year’s team.

“I think we’ve elevated our skill set, now you know it’s the maturation process of these youngsters and who can help us and making sure that we don’t put too much stress on them right away,” Jones said.

Along with the freshmen, graduate transfer cornerback Shaq Wiggins is also adapting to his new team. Jones said he expects the older players in the program to familiarize Wiggins and the other newcomers with the Tennessee culture and practice expectations.

“I know this about Shaq. He’s very prideful, he’s very willing and he wants to do it,” Jones said.

Wiggins captured All-ACC honorable mention honors as a redshirt sophomore at Louisville in 2015. He played in 21 games with the Cardinals and also made eight starts in 12 games as a true freshman at Georgia in 2013.

Courtesy: University of Tennessee Athletics