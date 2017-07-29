Search expands for man thought kidnapped in North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (AP) – The search has expanded for a North Carolina man thought to have been kidnapped by a suspect who eluded officers for six days as they searched a national forest.

Henderson County sheriff’s spokeswoman Allison Nock said Friday that the search for 68-year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River has expanded to other counties along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina and into eastern Tennessee.

Bryson has been missing since Wednesday. Investigators think he was abducted by 39-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Waynesville. Stroupe was arrested Thursday in McDowell County while driving Bryson’s truck.

The search for Stroupe, who faces multiple charges, closed parts of the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Stroupe is jailed on a $2 million bond.

