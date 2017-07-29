JC Public Library to hand out free solar eclipse glasses this week, limited supply available

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- As many people across the nation, and right here in our region gear up for the upcoming solar eclipse, one local public library is stocked up with an important piece of equipment.

Starting Tuesday morning, the Johnson City Public Library will be distributing a limited supply of eclipse glasses to the public for free.

Officials with the library said the glasses will be limited to one per person.

The library is preparing for the solar eclipse on August 21st, and will be holding a viewing for the public in the grassy area across the street.

“Its a great place because the field is very open, and I think it will be a lot of fun for the community to come together and view the solar eclipse in a very safe way,” Betty Cobb said.

The library will be handing out eclipse glasses August 1st, August 16th at 6p.m. and again on August 21st at 1:30p.m.

