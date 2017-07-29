Inaugural Rusty Wilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN- The greens were packed at Cattails at Meadowview golf course in Kingsport Saturday for the inaugural Rusty Wilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament. All of the proceeds went to the Girls Inc. of Kingsport, where Wilkerson was a longtime board memeber.

Girls Inc. was hoping to raise about $20,000 Saturday to help the 120 girls they serve.

“These fundraisers and our United Way support are critical to us being able to offer comprehensive programming to the girls ages 4 through 19 who need it is the most,” said Girls Inc. of Kingsport executive director Julie Wright-Short. “They’re used for programs that inspire our girls to be strong, smart and bold. We are very big on educational programming. Anything we can to help our girls succeed in life and be responsible, respectful women.”