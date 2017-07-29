Greene County inmate recaptured after walking away from work crew in June

Related Coverage Greene Co. deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed with News Channel 11 Saturday afternoon that 44-year-old Rex Allen Gray was back in police custody.

Sheriff Hankins said Gray was discovered in a trailer on Spice Lane in Greene County Saturday.

Gray first escaped back in June when deputies said he took off on a bicycle during work detail.

He was booked into the jail on Jan. 5 on charges of drug court violation, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-5th offense and resisting arrest.

Gray will now face an addition charge of felony escape.

