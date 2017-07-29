Demonstrators in Greene County protest efforts to repeal Obamacare

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed on Friday. Three Republicans, including Senator John McCain voted down to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

With the future of healthcare unknown, dozens of protesters took to the streets on Saturday in Greene County to support the Affordable Care Act.

Erin Hensley Schultze said healthcare is not affordable in the United States and she wants it to change.

“Fewer GoFundMe accounts for my friends who are having to resort to that to cover their cancer treatments, that is what I would like to see,” Schultze said. “I would like to be able to go to any gas station in Greene County and not see a jar on the counter where somebody is collecting change to cover their medical expenses because that is what is happening now and it doesn’t work.”

Tennessee Senators Bill Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

