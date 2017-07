BRISTOL, VA- The Bristol Pirates and Greeneville Astros split a doubleheader Saturday with Greeneville taking Game 1 and Bristol winning Game 2.

Despite a late comeback from Bristol, the Astros were able to hang on for a 6-4 win in the first game.

Greeneville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second matchup, but back-to-back three-run innings in the 4th and 5th powered the Pirates to a win. The victory also snapped the Pirates’ 10 game losing skid.