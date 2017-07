SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Traffic is currently stalled in Sullivan County on Interstate 81 northbound at mile-marker 61.

A crash, involving multiple vehicles, was reported at 3:26 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Video shows northbound traffic in that area is slowed to a crawl with the right lane block.

TDOT originally estimated traffic would be cleared by 4:56 p.m.

No other details about this crash are available at this time.