AMBER ALERT issued for missing Cleveland, TN girl

CLEVELAND, TN (WJHL) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl from Southeast Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 10 year old Yazmin Linares Medina.

They say she went missing from Cleveland, TN, which is about 30 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

TBI says she was last seen around 8 p.m. wearing a white shirt and green/brown shorts. She was carrying a black jump rope.

Investigators tell us Medina has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 100 pounds, and is 5 ft. 2 in. tall.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Medina should call the Cleveland, TN Police Department or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.