Speed limit changes on I-26 will impact Sullivan, Washington, Carter Co. drivers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to alert drivers to speed limit changes that will take place the week of July 31 on Interstate 26.

The changes will affect those driving in Sullivan, Washington and Carter Counties. TDOT says the new speed limits will be more consistent on this stretch of highway; in addition, truck drivers will be required to drive at a reduced speed.

According to a map provided by TDOT, drivers in Johnson City will see signs showing 60 miles per hour/55 miles per hour for trucks. That means the speed increases for more drivers in Johnson City from 55 to 60 mph.

And, for most drivers in Kingsport/Sullivan County, the speed will remain consistent at 65 miles per hour – even along the corridor that goes past Bays Mountain.

Crews will begin installing the new signs along I-26 on Monday. Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in this area as workers are present.