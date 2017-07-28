See when the solar eclipse starts at your house with NASA map

Regional staff reports Published: Updated:

(WJHL) – NASA has created a map that allows you to zoom in and see when the eclipse starts where you are.

According to the NASA map, the partial solar eclipse can be viewed in the Tri-Cities region tand it will have an obscuration of 96.9%. That’s not totality, but it’s pretty darn close.

You can zoom in on a Google map, even down to your address, and see when the eclipse starts and reaches its maximum. It will even show you down to the second.

The maximum totality of the eclipse will last 2 – 3 minutes depending on where you are. The partial solar eclipse will last about 3 hours.

