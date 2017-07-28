Mimi’s Cookies and Creamery celebrates one year open, hosts downtown celebration Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- This weekend Mimis Cookies N’ Creamery is celebrating their one year anniversary by inviting the community and other food trucks to celebrate with them at the Pavillion at Founder’s Park starting at 4 p.m.

“We are both in disbelief and extremely excited to celebrate one successful year for Mimi’s Cookies n’ Creamery. It wouldn’t have been made possible without the support of our friends and the community,” Mimi’s owners said.

At the free event you’ll find food trucks, Open Doors Coffee, and face-painting.

Anticipated Vendors include Foodie Fiction, BITE, Let’s Taco Bout It, Cakes to Live By, Opie’s Pizza, Open Doors Coffeehouse, Brew Bracelets, Boomtown, JC Soap Company, Bonnie Kaye Studio, Ginger & Pearl.

Mimi’s Cookies N’ Creamery is a family owned mobile dessert truck in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in homemade cookies and Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches.

