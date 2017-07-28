Kingsport falls in rain shortened game to Burlington

KINGSPORT, TN- The Kingsport Mets dropped a rain-shortened Friday night contest 6-1 to the Burlington Royals after game officials made the call after a lengthy rain delay during Game 3 at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Since the game was in the top of the sixth inning, it registered as a complete game because five innings of defense were played. At the time of the delay and consequent final call, the Royals led 6-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

The contest was the first rain-shortened game of the season for the Mets and the first since Opening Day of 2016 where the game was called in the top of the 8th inning during a 4-1 loss to the Elizabethton Twins.

Burlington now leads 2-1 in the four-game series that is set to resume Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. from Hunter Wright Stadium.

Burlington jumped out in front early on by plating two runs off three hits in the top of the first. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Reed Rohlman drove in Oliver Nunez for the first run while an RBI single from Dennicher Corrasco brought in the second.

Midway through inning No. 1, the Royals led 2-0.

Kingsport responded by loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first thanks to three consecutive singles from Angel Manzanarez, Hansel Moreno and Rigoberto Terrazas, but back-to-back strikeouts from Jeremy Vasquez and Victor Moscote, along with a groundout from Dionis Paulino foil what could have been a monster inning. Burlington starter Daniel Tillo escaped the first inning bases-loaded, no out jam to keep the score at 2-0.

The Mets finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when Gavin Garay singled in a runner from third base on a single to right field. The RBI drove in Victor Moscote who singled to lead off the frame and cut the Royals’ lead in half at 2-1 after four innings of play.

