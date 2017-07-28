JCPD: Woman arrested for biting off parts of boyfriend’s ears and nose

Kimberly Raines

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – A woman is facing charges after police say she bit parts of her boyfriend’s ears and nose off.

Johnson City Police say officers responded to reported disturbance on Thursday in the area of E. State of Franklin Road and Colonial Way. At the scene, officers say they heard a female screaming from under a bridge.

An investigation revealed that 23 year old Kimberly Raines had bitten off the tip of her boyfriend’s nose and the tops of his ears, according to investigators.

Both Raines and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested Raines and have charged her with Aggravated Assault. She is being held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court Friday afternoon.

 

