Hokies agree to future home-and-home series with BYU

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech announced Friday that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with BYU in 2026 and 2030. The Hokies also announced multiple future games with in-state opponents Liberty, Old Dominion and VMI, with seven of those games scheduled at Lane Stadium. The five combined road contests are all easily drivable for Tech fans as well.

Earlier this summer, the ACC approved a scheduling process that permits conference schools to play only one FCS opponent per season on specifically designated weekends through the 2029 season. Tech is only scheduled to face four FCS opponents – William & Mary (2018), Furman (2019), Richmond (2021) and VMI (2026) over the next 12 seasons.

The Hokies have five future games with Notre Dame as part of that school’s agreement with the ACC, including a 2018 contest at Lane Stadium. Other marquee non-conference foes on the horizon for Tech include the likes of Penn State, Michigan, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland and Rutgers among others.

The Hokies will face BYU in Blacksburg on Sept. 26, 2026 to mark the first meeting between the two schools before clashing again in Provo, Utah on Sept. 14, 2030.

Tech won its first encounter with Liberty by a 36-13 margin in 2016. The Hokies will travel to Lynchburg to take on Liberty on Nov. 19, 2022. The Flames are scheduled to play in Blacksburg again in 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 in addition to a 2020 date at Lane Stadium that was previously scheduled. Liberty will begin competing at the FBS level in 2019, joining the likes of Army, BYU, Notre Dame and UMass who currently play as FBS Independents.

The Hokies will re-ignite their historic rivalry with VMI on Sept. 5, 2026 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies and Keydets last squared off in 1984, but the 79 all-time meetings against VMI are the second-most against any single opponent in Tech history behind only Virginia.

Tech also re-upped its series with Old Dominion with a six-game agreement spanning the 2026-2031 seasons with three additional games apiece in Blacksburg and Norfolk, Virginia. The two teams will meet for the first time at Lane Stadium on Sept. 23 this season.

Old Dominion has competed at the FBS level since 2014 and is a member of Conference USA. The Monarchs previously hosted an ACC opponent when NC State played in Norfolk in 2015.

Additional Non-Conference Games Announced

Sept. 26, 2026 vs. BYU

Sept. 14, 2030 at BYU

Nov. 19, 2022 at Liberty

Nov. 20, 2027 vs. Liberty

Sept. 2, 2028 vs. Liberty

Sept. 1, 2029 vs. Liberty

Sept. 7, 2030 at Liberty

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics