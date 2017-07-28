Greene Co. Fair makes statement amid Ohio State Fair incident

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Greene County Fair is set to begin August 7th, we spoke to Rick Clark, president of Greene County Fair, he said the fair will open Monday night and the carnival will be open on Tuesday.

A news conference is scheduled for next week with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to discuss ride safety.

News Channel 11 will live stream the event.

The Greene County Fair released a statement on Thursday amid the Ohio State Fair incident that left one person dead. One of the companies scheduled to give rides next week, Belle City Amusements, was at the Ohio State Fair but was not involved in the incident.

Fair officials say ‘two inspectors have been hired directly by the Greene Fair Association and will be onsite during assembly of the rides.’

Last year, an accident at the Greene County Fair left three girls injured after they fell from a Ferris wheel. One of the girls suffered from serious brain injury.

See also: Family of girls injured in Greene County Ferris wheel accident file lawsuit

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor bammed all Fireball amusement devices, manufactured by KMG, from operating within the state.

Dutch manufacturer KMG said on Thursday its telling operators to stop operations until it finds out more about what caused the malfunction. The company says there are 43 rides of the sort around the world, including 11 in the U.S. The manufacturer says the order does not impact the company’s other rides.

Here is the statement provided to us by the Greene County Fair: The 2017 Greene County Fair will be held from August 7th – 13th. This will be the 68th Annual edition of the community event. Several new changes are appearing at this year’s fair. Monday night will feature Smoker Tractor Pulls, Fairest of the Fair, and the Junior Dairy Show. On Tuesday, events include Truck Pulls, the Baby Show, Little Miss Fairest of the Fair, and the Open Dairy Show. Wednesday night’s lineup will feature R&B group, The New Respects on the Main Stage, along with a Southern Rough Stock Association Rodeo in the arena. Junior Sheep and Goat Shows will also be on Wednesday. Thursday’s entertainment will include the WIKQ Youth Talent Contest, Wrestling, and the Mike Aikens Trio on the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion. Friday night’s headliners include Backroad Anthem, the Teeny Tiny Talent Contest, Whiskey Sticks, Open Beef Shows, and the ever-popular four and six-cylinder Demolition Derby. On Saturday, the Greene County Fair is proud to welcome America’s Got Talent Semi-Finalist Mountain Faith to the stage. The finals of the Greeneville’s Greatest talent competition will also be held Saturday night along with another heart-pounding action-packed eight-cylinder Demolition Derby. This year, the Greene County Fair has extended its fair to seven days. This is due to a new carnival company providing amusement rides this year. We welcome Belle City Amusements to Greeneville who will provide the largest midway to ever operate at the Greene County Fair. The Fair will be open on Monday night, but the Carnival will not open rides until Tuesday evening. However, the Fair will be open on Sunday, August 13th, this year with free gate admission from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Jake Keasling Presents the Greene County Fair Old Time Singing Convention with gospel music throughout the day. Commercial exhibits, the Expo Building and food vendors will also be open for business, as well as the carnival rides. On Tuesday, August 8th at 1:00 pm, the Greene County Fair will hold a joint press conference with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development concerning ride safety at the Fairgrounds. In an increased effort to ensure safety at the Fair, this year three NAARSO-certified inspectors will be on site during ride setup. Two inspectors have been hired directly by the Greene Fair Association and will be onsite during assembly of the rides. These inspectors will also be monitoring the rides during the opening days of the carnival. Additionally, a third inspector will be provided by Belle City amusements. We would like to thank the numerous volunteers who contribute thousands of volunteer hours each year to help make the Greene County Fair a success. We look forward to seeing you at the 2017 Greene County Fair! For more information and a complete schedule of events, please visit our website at http://greenecountyfair.com.

See also:

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.