Governor Haslam talks about future of healthcare in TN during visit to Tri-Cities

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is sharing his thoughts about Thursday night’s vote to block the repeal of Obamacare.

He was in the Tri-Cities Friday speaking about the agriculture industry.

Earlier this year, we told you some lawmakers in Tennessee were hoping to make this year the year to expand Medicaid coverage in the state.

But after Thursday night’s vote, Governor Haslam says he’s not sure where to go from here.

“I don’t know what happens next. I don’t know that anybody knows what happens next,” Haslam said.

Governor Haslam has been trying to expand Medicaid in the state but has been unsuccessful in his efforts.

Haslam says he hopes moving forward, lawmakers will consider one thing.

“I would hope that Washington would focus on the cost of healthcare. I think Republicans and Democrats can all agree that it’s taking up too much family income, business’ income and definitely takes too much of the state’s revenue goes toward healthcare,” Haslam said.

News Channel 11 asked Governor Haslam if he plans to push Medicaid expansion under Obamacare again.

“I think we’re going to wait and see what happens out of the whole discussion in Washington. Obviously the Affordable Care Act is up for debate right now and nobody really knows what’s going to happen out there. So I think it’s a little quick for us to say in Tennessee what we are going to do,” he said.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally says Tennessee cannot move forward until a decision is made at the nation’s capital.

“Whatever they do will effect us, either for the good or for the bad,” McNally said.

Haslam agreed. “We’re tied to them. I mean Medicaid is a federal program that the state implements and we pay about a third of the cost of it. They make the rules, they pay 2/3 of the cost and we pay a third so we’re very anxious to see what gets settled out of that.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.