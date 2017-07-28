Gov. McAuliffe makes another public bid to bring Redskins to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor McAuliffe is making another public plea to try and lure the Washington Redskins to Virginia. He hosted the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, to the governor’s mansion Thursday night.

As die-hard fans made their way to and from Redskins Training Camp in Richmond on Friday, 8News asked some of them how they would feel about having their favorite team relocate to Virginia.

“It’d just bring even more fun to Virginia,” fan Jasmine Kennedy told 8News. “It’s already a great state so why not keep piling on more fun things.”

This isn’t the first time the governor has gone public with his pitch to bring a stadium to Virginia, but it could be his last chance to do so with just a few more months left in office.

The governor on Friday tweeted on Friday an appearance he made recentlly on the NFL Network where he said, ‘The Commonwealth of Virginia, the only place to be and the future home of the Washington Redskins.’

McAuliffe said having the Redskins belong in Virginia for several reasons, including that most of the players live in the state and the team’s headquarters is in Ashburn.

“60-plus percent of the season ticket holders are Virginians, over 60 percent of their merchandise sales are from Virginians,” McAuliffe explained. “This would be a huge economic asset.”

As for Virginians who have longed to have a professional sports team in the state …

“I’ve been in Virginia my whole life and I love sports and it’s tough having to go out of the state to see a professional sports team,” Caleb Greene said. “I think it would be really good for the state and for the fans to bring it here.

“I think ultimately and they’ve got to make a decision probably in the next year, year and a half,” Greene added. “I think it’s most likely they’ll come to Virginia.”