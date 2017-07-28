‘Gators’ Scare Away Problematic Geese At Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn (localmemphis.com) – Geese have a new enemy in a koi pond at the Memphis Botanic Garden. The attraction introduced two plastic gators to scare the birds away.

The Memphis Botanic Garden announced it has introduced two garden variety gators into the pond this week.

“We’ve been on the lookout for these so-called ‘gators,'” said Mallory Kimbrel.

Signs have been posted all across the grounds alerting visitors about gators. There is even one at the front desk when people purchase tickets.

The garden says they purchased the Gators for $58 to help to curb the growing Canada Goose population.

The gators, staff members say, are similar to what might be found on a typical Florida golf course. They joked calling the species polystyrenes, meaning plastic.

“We have been dealing with a growing Canada Goose population at the Garden, and they are how do I say this delicately messy as well as sometimes aggressive toward our members and guests,” said Mike Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden.

“The introduction of Ari and Geta seemed like the most humane and natural solution to this situation and we are hopeful that it works as planned,” said Allen.

The names, Ari and Geta come from the word Arigeta roughly, which according to garden staff roughly translates to alligator in Japanese.

“It’s funny to see them,” said Kimbrel. “We saw them from afar and they look real except for the red eyes.”

Horticulturist Kyle McLane told Local 24 News some visitors seem to think the gators are real.

“We would never put live alligators in the way,” he said. “They are here to deter the Canada Geese. It keeps them from coming down here. They get a little aggressive with our guests.”

Since the installation of Ari and Geta McLane said the geese have not been coming around as much.

“They refuse to get in the water,” he said. “It’s like they know it’s a predator.”