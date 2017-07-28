Former Pioneer Chase Mounce inks pro basketball contract

GREENEVILLE, TN-Former Tusculum center Chase Mounce has signed a professional contract to play basketball in Peru with Osos De La Salle.

Mounce, a 6-10, 235-pound product of Elkin, North Carolina, shined on the Tusculum hardwood the past four seasons where he accounted for 1,273 points, 682 rebounds and 127 blocked shots during his 110-game career with the Pioneers.

In his senior campaign, he averaged 9.1 points and a team-best 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest.

He enjoyed his best year in a Pioneer uniform in his sophomore season in 2014-15 as he led the team with a 16.5 points per game to earn All-South Atlantic Conference accolades. He finished sixth in the conference in scoring that year and led the league in blocked shots, averaging 2.04 per game, which was the 25th-best average in the country. In that season, he became the first player in recorded school history to record a double-double in five straight games and finished the year with nine total.

Mounce’s 1,273 points are the 13th most in a Pioneer uniform, while his 682 rebounds are the fourth-most in school history. He finished his career seventh all-time in field goals made (487), field goal attempts (946), free throws made (291) and free throw attempts (417). His 127 blocked shots are third in the Tusculum record book, while his .515 career field goal percentage is listed the TC top-10.

Mounce graduated from Tusculum in May with a degree in Business IT and is a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Courtesy: Tusculum Athletics