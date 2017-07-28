Former Big Stone Gap police officer pleads guilty, sentenced for child sex crimes

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A former Big Stone Gap police officer pleaded guilty today in the Wise County Circuit Court to several sex offenses committed against a child.

Oliver Mullins, age 32 of Pound, Va, was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15. Prosecutors said the crimes happened over a two-year period.

Mullins was sentenced to 30 years in the penitentiary with 20 years suspended — meaning he will actually serve an active sentence of 10 years. He must also register as a sex offender and will be required to complete 20 years of supervised probation after he is released from prison.

Prosecutors said in early 2016, a child reported to a teacher that she had been sexually assaulted by Mullins. An investigation by local social services and Virginia State Police revealed that Mullins had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl between March 2014 and April 2016. In addition, prosecutors said evidence showed Mullins showed the victim pornographic material.

Mullins was a police officer with the Big Stone Gap Police Department at the time.

Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp revealed on Friday a week long jury trial was originally scheduled to begin in October. Slemp said if the case went on to trial the child victim would have to testify about the details of the sexual abuse and endure cross examination from Mullins’s defense attorneys.

“Today’s plea serves to further protect this child from the abuse of Mr. Mullins. A jury trial would have been particularly traumatic for the victim in this case. Younger victims sometimes have difficulty testifying in front of a jury. Forcing this juvenile victim to endure a jury trial, testifying about these types of crimes, serves only to revictimize the child,” said Slemp.