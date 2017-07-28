First Lady, JCPD give books to children at Boys and Girls Club

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The first lady of Tennessee, Crissy Haslam, was in Johnson City on Friday continuing her Read20 Book Patrol initiative.

She visited the Boys and Girls Club and spoke to children about the importance of reading at least 20 minutes every day.

Some Johnson City police officers also joined her and helped her give out books to every child in the room.

Haslam said that encouraging children to read is fun but putting books in their hands is even better.

“It’s certainly a lot of fun to be with kids every day and to encourage them in their reading,” Haslam said. “But when you get to actually give them a book they get so excited.”

Johnson City police officers distribute new and gently used books that have been donated through the Junior League to children around the city.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.