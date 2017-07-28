Family displaced after house fire in Honaker, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Russell County emergency officials said a Honaker, Va. family has been displaced following a house fire in the 100 block of Wysor Valley Road in Honaker, Va. Thursday evening.

According to a news release, crews responded to the house fire around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

One of the homeowners was working in the garage when he saw smoke coming from his home.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

A dog was rescued from the home and no injuries were reported, but the home was destroyed.

The family is displaced at this time, but is being assisted by the Mountain Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross and Russell County Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire unknown as this time, but official suspect that it started in the kitchen.

