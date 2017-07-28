Ex-deputy charged with stalking in murder plot of Morristown officer

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A former Hamblen County deputy is facing charges in a murder plot.

Roger Dean Lamb was charged with aggravated stalking. Morristown Police Detective Ricky Sanders said Lamb was charged for an incident on or about July 19.

Lamb expressed his intention to plan, kill and execute the deaths of a Morristown police officer as well as a supervisor with his former employer, according to Det. Sanders. He said Lamb told two different people at two separate times of his plan.

“I’m scared to death,” Megan Moore, one of victims, said.

Moore said Lamb told his girlfriend about his plot to kill and she took him to the hospital to get evaluated, but he continued telling hospital staff about his detailed plans to which led to his arrest.

“He gave in great detail what he was going to do, how he was going to carry it out, and then he was going to take his own life,” Moore said.

Moore is the live-in girlfriend to the police officer listed as a target. She said Lamb is a former friend and neighbor.

“We were notified on Wednesday evening that Roger was at the hospital and that he had been brought in by his girlfriend and he was saying that he had planned to go to his job where he had been working and he was going to shoot two of the men there and then he was going to find Drew and shoot him and if I was there too, he was going to do the same thing to me,” she said.

Lamb was booked in the Hamblen County Jail for several days, where he received a mental evaluation.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said these threats cannot be taken lightly.

“To threaten a police officer is never a wise thing to do,” Jarnagin said. “A lot of times threats have materialized so threats are taken more seriously than they used to. A lot of times the threat precedes the violence, so we have to be cautious about that. We take threats seriously when they do occur.”

Court records show Lamb was released from jail Friday, after more than a week in custody. He must wear a GPS electronic monitor at all times, comply with weekly drug and alcohol screenings, and is prohibited from driving.

His release leaves those on the receiving end of his threats fearing for their safety.

“I do hope that he gets some kind of help, and I hope that everyone stays safe,” Moore said. “I don’t want anything to happen to anybody. I just want to protect my family and be okay because I’m scared, I’m worried. The stress it’s put on me, it’s affecting me. It’s affecting everyone around me.”

Megan Moore and her boyfriend Drew both filed Orders of Protection against lamb Friday. Lamb is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.