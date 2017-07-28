Dobyns-Bennett football holds media day

KINGSPORT, TN- Dobyns-Bennett football players shined their shoes and combed their hair for media day at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Friday morning.

Dobyns-Bennett went 6-6 last season. The main focus in 2017 will be at quarterback with dual-threat QB Cole Maupin graduating. Junior Lendon Redwine will be the Indians’ new signal caller. Redwine got some game experience last year, filling in for Maupin when he was hurt.

The Indians will be challenged early in the year with its first three games against Greeneville, Oak Ridge and then the typically late season rivalry match-up with Science Hill coming in week three.

Dobyns-Bennett is returning 13 starters from last year, including 4 on the offensive line. The team feels that unit will be a great strength heading into the season.

“Offensive line is maybe the biggest we’ve had in a while,” said Dobyns-Bennett head coach Graham Clark. “If a cow sees them coming, they go get those ‘eat more chicken’ signs to try and save their lives. I’ve said all summer, Boone Lake’s deeper than we are right now. We’ve got to stay healthy. If we can stay healthy I think this football team can do some good things.

“I’m expecting a great season,” said Redwine. “We have some great experience with the (offensive) line and some great speed on the outside. Didn’t lose much on the offensive side, so I’m expecting a great year and tough competition will make us better.”