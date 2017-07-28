Kingsport building torn down to make way for more Veterans Memorial parking

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL-TV) – A long time fixture in Kingsport is coming down this week.

The former Tennessee Highway Patrol building at the corner of Ft. Henry Dr. and Eastman Rd. is being torn down to make way for some much needed parking for the Kingsport Veterans Memorial, which is located right next door.

“The plan is to install a new parking lot, it will be a public lot, to support the veterans memorial and J. Fred Johnson Park and any of the events around that campus area. About 50 spaces will be included once it is completed.”, Kingsport Parks & Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier said.

The City of Kingsport eventually purchased the building and used it for some city staff for several years.

Frazier added, “The city staff had relocated to another business building downtown so it was vacant and it was time to make a new improvement and move on.”

In addition to the Veterans Memorial, this parking lot will serve J. Fred Johnson Park, which was one of the first parks in the city. In addition, there are many events during Fun Fest as well as people attedning games and events at Dobyns-Bennett High School that will benefit from the added parking.

“The parking lot will support all the activities, especially the Veterans Memorial where we see a lot of daily visitors,”, Frazier said, “Handicapped accessabilty is extrmely important and we are expanding the memorial to include the Gold Star Family dedication later this fall so all of this comes into a great package to include that part and create a greater access point for the public.”

The tearing down of the old building began earlier this month and completion of the new parking lot should be completed later this fall.

