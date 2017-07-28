Boone, NC man arrested on child pornography charges

Nicholas Daniel Hogue, age 24 (Source: Boone Police Department)

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Police and Boone, NC say a man was arrested on several charges related to child pornography.

Nicholas Daniel Hogue, age 24, was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Local and state agents from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation ended their probe on July 18. Hogue, a Boone man was allegedly investigated for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Hogue’s court date has been set for August 28. His bond has been set at $75,000.

