Appalachian Fair officials: ‘We’re concerned with ride safety and always have been’

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- On Wednesday, a ride at the Ohio State Fair fell apart mid-air killing one person and sending seven others to the hospital. With one of the biggest fairs in Tri-Cities a few weeks away, we decided to check in to the safety measures for rides at the Appalachian Fair.

Manager Phil Booher said work is underway for the fair to open on August 21.

“Maintenance to get done, a lot of painting to get done,” said Booher. “Stuff like that but we are about on schedule.”

Booher said officials at the Appalachian Fair have one concern.

“We’re concerned with ride safety and we always have been here at the Appalachian Fair,” said Booher.

After the incident at the Ohio State Fair, the Tennessee Department of Labor banned the “Fireball Amusement Ride.”

“We had one similar to that but it’s not coming to the fair either, it’s been pulled, a long time ago,” said Booher.

James H. Drew Exposition is the company that has provided carnival rides at the Appalachian Fair for over 60 years. This year they will bring about 30 rides to the fairgrounds.

Tennessee requires each ride to be inspected twice, but Booher said they do more at the Appalachian Fair.

“We also hire an individual third party inspector to come in and inspect our equipment as they are being set up,” said Booher.

Each ride will be inspected three different times before anyone gets on, which is why Booher said he is confident in the safety of the rides.

“Come out enjoy the fair, have a great time, ride the rides,” said Booher. “I ride them every day.”

