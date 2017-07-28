American Idol audition location in Asheville, N.C. next month announced

Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WJHL) – Calling all singers and musicians!

ABC’s “American Idol” Audition Bus will soon be going from town to town searching for the next big star, and one of the stops will be in Asheville, N.C.

The East Bus Tour is expected to stop in Asheville on Aug. 27. The bus will be located at 68 Haywood Street.

Some of the other locations the East Bus will visit include Orlando and Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Charleston, S.C., and Louisville, KY.

To audition, you must be at least 15 years old.

If you would like to audition online, meaning you can submit your audition video right now, click here to read about all that is required to be eligible.  If you’d like to audition in person, click here to learn how you can register.

For more details, visit http://www.americanidol.com.

