After vets protests, new deal struck to end VA budget crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) – After a week of debate and protests by veterans’ groups, Congressional Republicans and Democrats say they have struck a deal for a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fill a shortfall at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The plan sets aside $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program, which provides federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump.

VA Secretary David Shulkin had warned that Choice would run out of money by mid-August without emergency help. But veterans’ groups had insisted that the emergency funding bill also include additional investments in VA infrastructure.

