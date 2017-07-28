2018 trial, new attorneys set for Bristol man accused of killing family members

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus confirmed that a new trial date has been set and a new attorney appointed for a man accused of killing three family members in August 2015.

Robert Seth Denton was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his grandmother, mother, and stepfather at a home on Henson Road in Bristol, Tenn. Denton was originally scheduled to stand trial earlier this month, but he fired his defense attorneys the first day of the trial.

A judge Friday appointed Ricky Curtis as Denton’s new defense counsel and set a trial date of April 23, 2018. Staubus said the trial is expected to last two weeks in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

See also: Attorneys, representing Bristol, TN teen accused of killing 3, discharged from case