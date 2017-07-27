Woman, man facing theft charges after stolen SUV recovered in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police report a woman and a man are facing felony theft charges after they were stopped in a stolen SUV Thursday afternoon.

Police received a tip that the stolen SUV, a 2008 GMC Denali, was spotted in the area of Mary and Lyle Streets. The SUV was originally reported stolen on July 20.

JCPD officers stopped the truck — driving it was Laura Watts and in the passenger seat was Todd Bennett.

Investigators said they had already determined that Bennett was a suspect in the theft case before they made the traffic stop. Police said they also had information that he was in possession of the SUV.

Officers checked Watts’ driving history and found that her license was revoked for failure to satisfy citations.

Watts was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a revoked license. Her bond is set at $11,000.

Bennett was arrested for possession of a stolen of a stolen car. His bond was set at $10,000.

Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Their arraignment is set for Thursday afternoon in the Washington County General Sessions Court.