What you need to know before tax free weekend in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – This weekend you can get your back to school items without paying the state or local sales tax, which here in the Tri-Cities totals about 9.5 percent.

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will end at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

So what will be considered tax free? According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue website, clothing $100 or less, school and art supplies valued at $100 or less, as well as computers $1,500 or less.

“Every little bit helps and it has certainly helped ease the burden for families especially families who have more than one child at home,” Jenee Peters, 6th grade math teacher at Gray elementary School said.

Other items like jewelry, handbags, sports equipment or clothing that costs more than $100 will not be considered tax free.

For a full list of what qualifies for tax-free weekend, click here.

According to the state, if you order qualifying items via mail, telephone, e-mail, or online, that order will be tax-exempt “if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the holiday period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.”

Another note about school supplies, on the Washington County, TN Schools website there is a warning that says some merchants are posting inaccurate school supply lists for Washington County students. The website suggests parents contacting the school or the teacher to find out exactly what their student will need for the school year.

For those in Virginia, Virginia’s sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

For a more detailed list of what will be considered sales tax free in Virginia, click here.

