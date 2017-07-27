VSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in Russell County, Va.

According to a VSP news release, the crash happened on Route 80 near Route 640.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Spark was traveling west on Route 80 when the driver — identified as Justin L. Miller, 22, of Honaker, Va. — lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

Miller was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer — a 48-year-old man also from Honaker, Va. — was taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

VSP said both drivers were wearing seat belts. The road was also reportedly wet at the time of the crash.

According to the release, the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.