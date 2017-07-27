Two men charged after found with meth, weapons in vehicle in Meadowview, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on multiple charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oxford Avenue in Meadowview, Va. near Emory & Henry College on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, when deputies arrived they found two men asleep in a 2004 Chevrolet truck and they also saw a lever-action, high powered rifle with a scope lying beside the driver’s right leg.

A K-9 deputy was brought in and alerted to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a substance believed to be methamphetamine inside the truck.

Joseph Hunter Hayden Boyd, 25, of Glade Spring, Va. and Austin Wayne Helton, 19, of Abingdon, Va. were arrested.

Boyd was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of brass knuckles. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Helton was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was also being held without bond.

