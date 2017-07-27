TVA releases update on the efforts to fix Boone Dam

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Valley Authority released an update Thursday on the efforts to fix Boone Dam. In 2014, TVA discovered water seepage below the dam that prompted them to lower the water. Since then, TVA has been working on how to fix the seepage. On Thursday TVA announced they will resume testing and increase workers onsite.

The project originally was set to be completed between 2020 and 2022. We asked Chris Bowling, vice president of land river management, if there was an update on the timeline.

“So we are looking at now a completion date for the construction portion of the embankment calendar year 2022,” Bowling said.

TVA said in the last two years, over 650,000 man hours have gone into this project.

