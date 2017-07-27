Tennessee company making millions of solar eclipse glasses

MEMPHIS, TN (WJHL) – A Tennessee company could not be busier today…and it’s all thanks to the upcoming solar eclipse.

Memphis-based company American Paper Optics is getting a thousand orders a day for special glasses that are designed to help people see the big event safely.

They will be shipping orders out until August 18, just three days ahead of the solar eclipse.

John Jerit says the company’s goal is to play a role in a major event make sure as many people as possible get to see it take place.

“This is for people to get together,” Jerit said. “What you want to hear from your kids…you want them to ask when’s the next one? And that’s the emotion you want to create.”

Jerit says his company’s glasses have silver lenses on the outside that are black on the inside. That is what makes them safe.

He warns about knock-off glasses that are being sold online that look exactly like his. Jerit says those fakes can be avoided by purchasing them from his company’s site and Amazon.

So far, they have produced over 35 million sets and expect to surpass 40 million before August 18.