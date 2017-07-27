Tennessee bans ‘Fireball amusement device’ after fatal incident at Ohio State Fair

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor has issued an order prohibiting all Fireball amusement devices, manufactured by KMG, from operating within the state.

State officials say this is the same device that was involved in a fatal incident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair on the first day of the event.

“After much consideration and thought, and with the safety of Tennesseans and visitors to our great state in mind, I have decided the Fireball amusement device should not operate here,” Commissioner Burns Phillips explained.

The state says the order will ‘remain in effect until further notice. ‘

“Each and every day, safety is our top priority,” Commissioner Phillips said. “I prefer to err on the side of caution in this case and eliminate the possibility of any further accidents with this particular device.”

Commission Phillips said Northern American Midway Entertainment has a permit to run the Fireball at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville. The state’s Amusement Device Unit is contacting the operator to tell them they will not be able to operate the Fireball at the fair in September.

In addition, all amusement devices entering the state will be required to be inspected and at time re-inspected based on public safety requirements.

A Ferris wheel accident last year in our region happened on the first day of the fair. Three girls were tipped out of their seats on August 8 because of a mechanical failure at the Greene County Fair.

That accident prompted a change in Tennessee State Law for increased inspection and oversight of rides.

The family of the two girls hurt in the incident filed a lawsuit against the operator, Family Attractions Amusement Company. The Ferris wheel maker, High-Lite Rides, is also named in the suit.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer of the thrill ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person, is ordering the ride be shut down around the world. Dutch manufacturer KMG said on Thursday its telling operators to stop operations until if finds out more about what caused the malfunction.

The company says there are 43 rides of the sort around the world, including 11 in the U.S. The manufacturer says the order does not impact the company’s other rides.

KMG said the incident on Wednesday night was the first serious malfunction.

Officials said that 18-year-old who was killed was a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines.

Seven others, including four teenagers, were injured. Some people were struck by debris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.