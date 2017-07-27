TBR: NSCC’s financial problems ‘did not happen over night’

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is now hearing from the Tennessee Board of Regents following Wednesday’s announcement from Northeast State Community College that it is eliminating $5 million from its budget.

TBR Director of Communications, Rick Locker, said this is not something that happened overnight.

He said the TBR was aware of problems at the college a couple of years ago, but they intensified last fall and early this year.

“We began to be aware of issues there, as I said earlier, a couple of years ago and then those problems sort of intensified,” Locker said.

The college announced that it was having to cut roughly $5 million out of its budget with $2.2 million impacting jobs.

“The problem is essentially that the college made very optimistic enrollment projections and didn’t adequately adjust it’s expenditures when the enrollments did not materialize at those levels,” he said.

Locker said cumulatively over the past four years enrollment was over projected by 35%.

He said the real issues started to show up after longtime Chief Financial Officer, Steven Campbell, retired earlier this year and the TBR sent an interim CFO to the college.

“She was able to really determine the magnitude of the problem,” Locker said.

Since then a new CFO has been hired. Interim president James King says he has confidence things will turn around.

“First of all, I know that I don’t have reserves to fall back on. We’ve got a new CFO Colonel Cline that is going to do a great job. he’s had a wake up call,” King said.

Currently, Northeast State reports to the TBR about its finances twice a year.

Locker says the TBR will be monitoring finances more closely in the future.

“We’re considering more structured procedures for reporting a campus’ finances and eventually within a year or a couple of years we hope to have real time access to all of our campus’ financial data,” he said.

A strategic team was sent to Northeast State earlier this year to do an audit following a vote of no confidence against former President, Dr. Janice Gilliam.

Locker says he expects more information about the $5 million shortfall should come out in that audit. It is expected to be complete within three to four weeks.

Locker also said that construction on Northeast State’s Emerging Technologies Complex has been halted, and the $3.2 million for the remaining construction will go toward the college’s basic operations.

He says they hope to finish construction in the future.

News Channel 11 reached out to former President Dr. Janice Gilliam Wednesday for comment about the college’s announcement.

She said the TBR was handling all questions.

