Sheriff: NC fugitive captured after 6-day search in forest

Photo: WSPA (Phillip Michael Stroupe II)

MARION, N.C. (AP) – A man who’s been the focus of a manhunt in a national forest in North Carolina has been captured.

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Weaverville was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 70 west of Marion.

Sheriff Dudley Greene told WLOS-TV that Stroupe ran from officers, who used traffic spikes to end a chase. Greene says Stroupe ran from a vehicle but was arrested.

The sheriff says Stroupe was driving a truck belonging to 68-year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River. Bryson was not with Stroupe when he was captured. Authorities said Wednesday Bryson was missing after he failed to pick up a family member.

Stroupe had been on the run since Saturday when authorities say he stole a bike at gunpoint.

