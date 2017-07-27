Science Hill gets ready for a grueling schedule in 2018

JOHNSON CITY — The Science Hill Hilltoppers have been on the practice field getting ready for their season opener against Elizabethton on August 18th.

The Toppers lost some talented players, from last seasons team, but they still return 7 on offense and 4 on defense.

With an opening schedule that includes the Cyclones, 0oltewah, Dobyns-Bennett and Greeneville, the Toppers who have several scrimmages planned — starting Friday with David Crockett are hoping their youngsters grow up in a hurry.

“We have some key returning but some of those guys are very talented but they need to get some reps, sop we are going to have to get some live reps and there is nothing like games to get those live reps.”

“I do think our strong points will be our o line and our d line some points we are going to have work on are out defensive backs, our linebackers and running backs we have a tone depth at running back.”

“It’s great having a lot of competition starting off with Elizabethton our cross town rivalry and then later in the season having state champions like Farragut, Greeneville which has had really good success over the years and it’s just going to be a really good year.”