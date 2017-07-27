Police: Woman who died in John Exum Parkway shooting was pregnant

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers confirmed to News Channel 11 Thursday that the 22-year-old mother who was shot in front of her 6-month-old child Monday night on John Exum Parkway was pregnant.

According to a police, homicide victim Rebekah Thompson was 7 to 8 weeks pregnant when she shot in the face by a man while sitting her car Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Thompson later died from her injuries at Johnson City Medical Center.

Police said it is believed that the suspect then immediately left the scene in a black vehicle. He was wearing a red and black hoodie, according to witnesses, and was last seen in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

